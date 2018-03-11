Lindener fined $60,000+ granted bail for traffic offences

25 year old Mark DeClou was on Tuesday fined the total sum of $60,000 in addition to being granted $10,000 bail on three traffic related offences.

The defendant appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s court.

The court heard that he, on February 28 drove motor cycle CH 9611 without being the holder of a driver’s license. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 or in default eight weeks in prison.

DeClou was also charged with breach of insurance to which pleaded guilty and was fined $30,000 or in default 8 weeks in prison.

The third charge was breach of one way, which stated that he drove south along Mora Street, MacKenzie, Linden on the said day, to which he pleaded not guilty.

For this charge he was placed on $10,000 self-bail and will return to court on March 14, 2018.