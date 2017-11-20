Lindener emerges as first female GTT ‘million dollar smile’ winner

Twenty-four-year-old Gillian Sharon Washington, an insurance sales representative from the Wisroc Housing Scheme area of Linden, became the first female and third winner at the Linden draw of the GTT Million Dollar Smile campaign on Friday, November 17.

“I am more than thankful to GTT,” she declared. “Winning this money is very significant for me and my family, since my mom has plenty expenses and I was at my wits’ end wondering how I will be able to help, since I only recently started working,” Washington explained.

The mother of two said that on the evening before the draw she purchased a GTT handset as a present for her mother’s birthday, and it was this purchase which entered her for a chance to win the million dollars. Her number was the fifth number called, after the holders of all of the other numbers called were absent from the draw location. The promotion requires the winner to be at the draw location when the number is called.

Washington says she will remain faithful to the GTT network.

GTT Million Dollar Smile campaign has made it quite simple for customers to have a chance to win millions. Every customer who does an electronic top-up of $1,000 or more in a single transaction, or purchases a data plan for a $1,000 or more, or pays any GTT bill in full and on time, or signs up for or upgrades a Blaze plan, or purchases a GTT handset or purchases a ticket for the Chronixx show, has been entered for a chance to win.

The first winner, Maynard Carmichael, was entered through his purchase of tickets to the Chronixx show which was held on Saturday evening. David Sital, the second winner, topped up and won.

The promotion next heads to Bartica on November 24; Essequibo on December 1; Berbice on December 15; and will return to Georgetown for the Grand Draw on December 18, when four winners will be selected for a million dollars each.