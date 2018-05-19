Lindener busted with unlicenced gun, ammo at Bamboo Landing- Police

A 41-year-old detector operator of Blue Berry Hill, Linden will now have to face the court after he reportedly dropped an unlicenced .38 revolver with two matching live rounds upon seeing officers on mobile patrol at Bamboo Landing.

Based on information received from the police, the ranks were patrolling the Landing located at the North West District and saw the suspect, who was sitting in front of a shop, get up and run to the side of the building.

The officers reportedly pursued the suspect and witnessed when he threw an “object” into the nearby bushes.

Upon further inspection the ranks reportedly found the weapon and ammunition. The firearm was examined and found to be without a serial number.