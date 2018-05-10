Linden teen writing CXC, taxi driver remanded over trafficking charges

A Linden teenager, who is expected to sit examinations, along with a taxi driver on Thursday appeared before Magistrate Ann McLennan after they were charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Michael Bascom, 41, of Phase One, Linden Housing Scheme and 18-year-old Reva Bovell, of Obama Drive, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

The court heard that the duo on May 9, at Linden/Soesdyke Highway trafficked 11.832 kilograms of cannabis which they had in their possession.

In an application for bail, Attorney-at-law, Clyde Forde, explained to the Court that his teenage client is expected to write the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams in June.

Forde added that on the day in question, Bovell entered Bascom’s taxi at Obama Drive in Linden with nothing but her purse, however, the vehicle was intercepted at the Soesdyke junction by CANU officers and the drugs were found in the car but not in his client’s possession.

Bascom was not represented.

CANU prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford informed the court that there are oral and written caution statements by the defendants, linking them to the drugs.

Sandiford objected to bail being granted citing the seriousness of the matter.

They were both remanded and the matter was adjourned until May 24.