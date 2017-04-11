Linden pedal cyclist killed in collision with vehicle

Pedal cyclist Raymond Isaacs, 21, died on Monday at approximately 16:50hrs following a collision with a hire car along the Silver Hill Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Inews understands that hire car HC 7383, driven by 31-year-old Steven Pearson of West Watooka, Wismar, Linden, was reportedly proceeding north along the western carriageway of the Silver Hill Public Road at a fast rate when it collided with the 21-year-old Silver Hill resident, who allegedly turned on to its path while proceeding in the same direction.

According to the police in a statement the cyclist was flung onto the front windscreen then the road way. He reportedly sustained severe injuries.

Isaacs was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the hire car is presently in custody of the police at Linden, assisting with the investigations.