Linden man accused of stealing electronics placed on $150,000 bail

A man of Wismar, Linden found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday for stealing a long list of electronic items after he broke into the home of a villager.

Lester Drakes, 20, of 161 Half Mile, Wismar Linden had the charge of break and enter read to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

That charge alleges that he, between September 24-25 2017, at Lot 1675 Central Amelia’s Ward, McKenzie, Linden, broke and entered the dwelling house of Laurence Fidook and stole one Samsung cellphone, two iPhones, one Azami phone, one Lodging cell phone, one Bluetooth headset, one Smart watch, two laptops and one bag pack, with a total value of $453,000.

According to the facts of the matter, the joiner by profession who had a similar matter before the Court was caught after one of the stolen phones was traced and found in his possession.

Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves reported that the Virtual Complainant (VC) secured his premises but however, after inspections the following morning, noticed a window of his house opened.

Further inspections revealed that the items mentioned in the charge were missing and following the discovery of the phone on the person of the accused; he was arrested and charged with the crime.

The Prosecution had no objections to bail being granted.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. Drakes is scheduled to make his next Court appearance on October 20 2017.