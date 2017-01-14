Linden man accused of raping 8-yr-old daughter collapses at Court

A 33-year-old father of Wismar, Linden, who is being accused of raping his 8-year-old daughter, was scheduled to appear before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan today, however, this failed to happen after the suspect apparently had a seizure outside of the Courtroom.

The suspect (name withheld to protect identity of victim/child), did not get to answer to the charge of rape.

Officers attempted to use Limacol to revive the man but this proved futile. He was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention.

According to information received, the 8-year-old girl allegedly walked into a probation office on her way home from school, and disclosed to the resident probation officer that she was being sexually abused.

INews understands that after a medical examination was done, it was confirmed that she was indeed being sexually molested.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and the child was placed into the custody of her aunt.

Family members have also confirmed that the child was being abused both sexually and physically for quite a while now, allegedly at the hands of her father.



INews photographer, Carl Croker, captured the following scenes outside Court today: