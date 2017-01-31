Linden-Lethem Road improvement project to commence soon

…as Guyana, UK work towards completion of phase 1

Construction of the first phase of the Linden-Lethem Road Project is expected to commence soon as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) and the United Kingdom Government work closely towards its success.

According to the MPI, the first phase of the project covers approximately 122.5km of road from Linden and the construction of a bridge across the Essequibo River at Kurupukari River. This phase is being funded by the UK Government through its UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) programme and is currently in the design stage.

As part of the collaboration with the UK Government, the Government of Guyana is seeking to engage a multi-discipline and transport sector-experienced consulting firm to assist in the preparation of a two-component capital project. The components for this capital project include the upgrade of approximately 122.5 km of road between Linden and Mabura Hill (including drainage) and construction of a new single or dual lane fixed bridge across the Essequibo River at the Kurupukari ferry crossing( approximately 600m long).

While the proposed road upgrade applies only to one section of the Linden-Lethem road, the capital works on the remaining 331.5km of the laterite road will be undertaken through funding from other sources.

The MPI explained that the remaining capital works would fall under additional phases and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has already engaged the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on possible funding for the stretch of road between Mabura Hill and Lethem. Earlier last week, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, met with officials from IsDB on the project and another team is slated to return to Guyana for further discussions.

The final cost of phase 1 of the project is not yet known but will be determined by the detailed design study being funded by the UKCIF.