Linden gets new Asphalt Plant

Roads in the Linden community and other parts of Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) will soon benefit from an asphalt plant which is currently being set up at the Christianburg-Blueberry Hill area at Wismar, Linden.

According to sources on the ground, the portable asphalt plant which arrived in the community on Saturday, compliminents of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is expected to service roads in the entire Region, including the Mabura and Ituni roads which are in need of upgrade.

The asphalt plant is presently being assembled and is undergoing test runs. It is expected to be in full operation soon.