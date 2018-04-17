Linden asphalt plant could produce 160 tonnes per hour

The new Linden asphalt plant has the capacity to produce 160 tonnes of asphalt per hour, according to Managing Partner of Associates Construction, Ronald Lewis.

The construction company recently assembled the portable plant in the mining town and gave officials a tour of the facility and a preview to its operations.

Lewis said the previous plant which was erected in the community had the capacity to produce only 30 tonnes per hour, but this plant will produce up to 5 times more the amount of the previous one.

“Well we upgraded it because we seeing the potential in Linden. So 160 tonnes per hour…”, Lewis boasted. The low emission plant situated at Christianburg (Bucktown area) is well equipped with pollution control units located both in front and at the back and is controlled by a low emission generator. As a result, Lewis said no dust nor scent can escape, only minor emissions from the fuel that it burns.

This he explained is in keeping with the President’s vision of having a greener Guyana. “It’s a low emission plant. As the supplier tells me, this is the only kind in the Caribbean. This plant is mainly designed for countries with strict emission laws…”, he further noted.

Lindeners to be given first priority for employment.