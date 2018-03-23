LIAT to offer daily flights between Guyana and Trinidad

Regional carrier LIAT has announced that they will be introducing daily flights between Guyana and Trinidad commencing on July 1.

According to the company, customers would also have the limited opportunity to fly from the Eugene F Correia International Airport to Trinidad for only US$200, providing that they book before May 31.

LIAT’s Chief Executive Officer, Julie Reifer-Jones said that with the introduction of the new service it would boost their destinations from 14 to 15.

She explained that the airline company have also been working assiduously to boost their on time performance, which currently stands at over 80 percent for 2018.

Also at the launch was Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin, who welcomed the service noting that it would help to address the lack of airlift to and from Guyana.

LIAT’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Egbert Riley explained that the Guyanese market is one of the most important markets for the carrier since it would have shuttled over 70,000 passengers in 2017.