Lewis, Roach looking forward to World Cup experience

HARARE, Zimbabwe (CMC) — Rookie opener Evin Lewis says he is anxiously looking forward to the experience of his first World Cup, after helping West Indies qualify for the 2019 edition in England and Wales.

The 26-year-old left-hander scored 231 runs including three half-centuries as the Caribbean side secured one of the two World Cup spots up for grabs at the just concluded qualifying tournament. “[I am] looking forward to the Cricket World Cup, I have never been to one, and we will do our best and hopefully we can reach the final,” the Trinidadian said.

“It is a dream for all cricketers to be in a Cricket World Cup and it means a lot to me, as it is something special.”

Two of Lewis’s half-centuries came in the crucial Super Six second stage, with his 66 in their must-win contest against Scotland proving invaluable after the Windies suffered a bad collapse to be dismissed for 198.

West Indies then snatched victory under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern after thunderstorms ended the game prematurely, but Lewis said it was a good feeling to have delivered on expectations.

“It is a great feeling to qualify for the Cricket World Cup. We had a lot of pressure on us and we need to enjoy the moment,” he said.

“It is unfortunate to win by Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, but it is cricket and that happens.”

Teammate Kemar Roach also played a key role in the Windies qualification bid, finishing with 11 wickets in his return to the one-day side following a three-year break.

The 29-year-old seamer, who played in the last two World Cups, said the Windies now faced a challenging task in winning the upcoming showpiece.

“Definitely looking forward to the ICC Cricket World Cup – it will be my third World Cup,” Roach said.

“If I am selected, it will be a great honour for me to play in that, and we will have to work hard to bring it home.”

The Windies made their qualification difficult for themselves when they were stunned by eventual champions Afghanistan in their opening Super Six fixture.

However, they recovered to beat Zimbabwe in a thrilling run chase before edging Scotland, to seal their World Cup spot.

Roach said he was well aware of the anxious moments they had caused avid supporters.

“The pressure we put the people under back home is tough. I want to say sorry, but that is the West Indies, that’s how we play. We keep people on the edge of their seats.”