Letter: Voters will not be fooled again

Dear Editor,

Kemraj Ramjattan had predicted shortly before the 2015 national elections that his political party, the AFC, would become “dead meat” should it team up with PNC/APNU.

Well it had subsequently contested the elections under the banner of APNU-AFC and with the active campaigning by the party’s leaders, Ramjattan, Nagamooto, Trotman, Patterson and others of the Party.

Having teamed up with APNU, the AFC claimed that it brought in some 11% of the votes; and the AFC leaders and members were given some 40% of parliamentary seats and ministerial positions in the Granger led government.

The AFC faction was given large and important ministries, including Public Infrastructure, Agriculture, Public Safety, and the Prime Minister position with attractive and substantially enhanced remuneration packages which motivated them, at every opportunity, to sing loudly for their supper without rocking the government boat.

This gave the facade of a powerful partnership with ministerial titles and parliamentary seats; but the PNC kept them in line so that they support, without a squeak of opposition to, all the actions of the PNC and President, who is dominantly and totally in control of the grouping.

However, the conduct and performance of their lawful public duties can only be evaluated as third-raters.

Their campaign was deceptive, fooling part of the PPP base, offering them “a good, and even a better life”. The AFC sold out to the PNC. The rice farmers, and the thousands of sugar workers who were vindictively dismissed and placed on the bread line as their 2017 Christmas gifts for themselves, their families, and surrounding communities, now agree and confirm the “dead meat” status of ‘ political prophet’ Ramjattan.

Let Trotman tell nation of his half-hearted campaign, how many votes he brought to the coalition and the secret Nassau understanding with Granger. Many predict that Trotman is easing his way back into the PNC with an eye on a leadership position in the PNC.

The declared results of the 2015 elections gave the combination a one seat majority with a one vote win of the seat for region 8. Some people argue that we have a government with a one seat which was won by one vote and consequently a one vote majority government.

The reported declaration by Trotman and other AFC leaders that the AFC was considering contesting the 2018 Local Government Elections independently is welcomed news.

The reality of this is good and will confirm their status as “dead meat” or otherwise.

It would be useful information for Granger’s assessment.

The voters will not be fooled again.

Yours faithfully,

Joshua Singh