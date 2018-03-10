Letter: Setting the record straight

Dear Editor,

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to notify the general public that Mr. Rueben Khusial, who resides in the United States of America, is not authorized to solicit donations, whether cash or kind, on behalf of the Party. Further, he is not authorized to organize activities creating the impression that they are sanctioned by the PPP.

In early 2017, the Party sought to engage Mr. Khusial in relation to the manner in which the business of the New York Mirror Newspaper was conducted and to seek accountability. At the Party’s Executive meeting on October 20, 2017, it was brought to the leadership’s attention that Mr. Khusial was not submitting financial statements, and that he had effectively converted the activities of the New York Mirror to a “one-man affair”. A decision was made to allow Mr. Khusial one week to submit all financial statements failing which the operations of the New York Mirror will be suspended. Further, it was agreed by the Executive that an overseas board comprising all the pro-PPP groups in New York will be established to govern the activities of the Mirror. The Executive Committee of the Party also heard of numerous complaints that Mr Khusial was soliciting donations in New York creating the impression that they were for Party approved activities.

On January 26, 2018, at another meeting of the Executive Committee, the leadership was informed that Mr. Khusial incorporated the overseas Mirror in his name thereby converting it into his own property. As a result, it was unanimously decided at this meeting to incorporate a new company of which Dr. Leslie Ramsammy would be Chairman.

On February 16, 2018, the Executive Committee of the Party noted several attempts through social media particularly, to distort these facts, by Rueben Khusial and his associate, Mr. Jewan Arun Persaud, a known AFC supporter. Mr. Persaud is now actively engaged in a slanderous campaign to discredit specific leaders of the PPP and more recently he attempted to engage local political representatives to replace the now practically defunct AFC as a third force. The Party exercised tremendous patience in having the Mirror issue resolved, however it was decided by the Executive Committee that since the objective of these individuals seems to be to sow division and confusion among our supporters that the Party should issue a Press Release outlining these facts to set the record straight.

People’s Progressive Party