Letter: ‘Practice continues of excluding some ethnicities from the GECOM secretariat’

Dear Editor,

It has been brought to my attention from several sources that the People’s National Congress (PNC) Commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are apparently engaged in a process to eliminating candidates for advertised positions at the GECOM secretariat.

It would seem that the PNC Commissioners are aiming at such an objective by resorting to the following:

Giving low to zero scores to candidates of Indian origin who are short-listed during the interview process while providing high to 100% scores to their preferred candidates Finding extraneous reasons for eliminating top rank candidates of Indian origin from appointment to positions at the GECOM secretariat

If these disclosures are confirmed, it would reveal that the practice continues of excluding some ethnicities from the GECOM secretariat.

Once confirmed, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) condemns this practice in the strongest possible terms and will urge the aggrieved candidates to approach the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on the ground of Ethnic Discrimination.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Roger Luncheon,

Executive Member of the PPP,

PPP Election Committee Member