Letter: Political and judicial hyperbolic-ism

Dear Editor,

The consequences of political and judicial hyperbolic-ism are of significance in Guyana now over seven decades which impacted freedom of independence, thereafter which growth and development of this nation can be deemed ‘topsy-turvey’ pertinent to the view of several unjustifiable considerations.

The Colonial leadership of the slavery era caused Cuffy and Accra to rise up and get freedom for both slaves and indentured Servants among other beneficiaries in that era and way beyond that time.

The ruff and tumble of the Prime Ministerial post of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, created wonderment and apathy among the Guyanese people through indulgence in reactions that may have been deemed irrelevant in context and outcomes in fighting the British Rulers who were always open to dialogue and statesmanship engagements. These were the early exaggerations that crated the political culture of Guyana which inevitably fashioned the justice framework the nation has to progress with.

My Son J.R. Christiani’s letter of Dec. 2017 about Daddy’s love of President D.A. Granger for all Guyanese Children quoted as follows: “equal education for all is according to the premise of the state of political equality” in all circumstances.

When compounded by the universal principle of “all people are to have equal protection under the Law”, great global thinkers have charted a world of fairness for social prevalence at all classes; low, middle, and upper levels of existence of people in their communities.

What if modern day leadership in many Countries disregard by over- emphasis of interactions among Governments, Oppositions, Special Interests Activists and Pressure groups as ‘hyperbole’ to complicate peace and just prosperity for all inhabitants in their territories?. Most Educators can theoretically define the consequences of such-a-state-of-affairs.

To expound these points of political relations in Guyana over the recent past three and a half decades, we all are cognizant of parliamentary conflicts with budgeting approvals, objections if not non- compliance for high level national appointments, governmental plans for growth of the Nation which invariably do not get quick and wise support as intents to fail political parties in and out of office. What if SOCU, SARA and prosecutorial departments compromise to benefit high profile appointees from proving innocence under the law, which is obligatory a profound duty and responsibility of the judicial services. That may be deemed exaggeration of authority wherever the ‘dollar’ is gotten for whatever unlawful purposes. The scope of impact of political relations in Guyana is now very diligent work for all levels of leadership to undo and rapidly improve for justice to not only simply appear to be done; consistently fairness must be evidently done no matter who, no matter what”

In economics the theory suggests when the prices go up demands go down; that is all political, because the presumption of law is reversible by outcomes to satisfy that expectation to be deemed guilty until proven innocent so as to avoid repercussions of law enforcement performances.

This, my first letter of 2018 introduces the necessity to get details of these pertinent occurrences for urgent normalization of hyperbolic attitudes and expressions among political and judicial authorities as the cleansing acts for a cleaner greener Guyana.

Yours truly,

Arnold .W. Christiani

Ex. Joint Services Captain