Letter: IAC congratulates CIOG’s newly elected President

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend congratulations to the newly elected President of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), Brother Shahabudeen Ahmad.

The IAC recognizes the CIOG, a non-governmental organization which has been in existence for over 39 years, for its significant contribution in the religious, educational and humanitarian, among other works in Guyana, and the IAC looks forward to the upholding of this mandate by the recently named leader.

The IAC looks forward to continuing its maintenance of a cordial working relationship with the CIOG and wishes the organization every success in its future endeavours.

