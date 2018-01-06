Letter: Comedy hour at City Hall

Dear Editor,

Each time you hear from the Georgetown City Council, it is always something more outrageous and bizarre than the previous declaration.

On this occasion the Town Clerk revealed an ‘ambitious’ plan which he has that would involve placing security guards within the cemetery to patrol from sundown to sunrise, which will in fact be having them watching the dead.

Can you imagine that? This is the very City Council which always claims to be shorthanded in its City Constabulary Department. This is the very City Council that is unable to halt the almost daily robberies in and around the municipal markets, that said that they had to retrench staff because it claims to be unable to meet its monthly payroll. This is the very Council that cannot prevent chic chic board men from operating on its pavements and is unable to prevent itinerant vendors from selling rat poison, pesticides and other toxic chemicals which are dangerous to health and against the law.

This must be the Comedy Hour at City Hall. Persons are getting robbed routinely in Georgetown when they leave the commercial banks, city by-laws are being broken daily with impunity, pirated DVDs and CDs are sold openly on the pavements, touts continuously harass mini bus passengers, juveniles are molested by elements within the Council’s security arm, and yet the Council’s priority is to protect the dead.

The great ideas of the ages have come from people who weren’t paid to have great ideas, but here in Georgetown, we are paying super salaries to some senior municipal officers for them to come up with ideas and plans that fly in the face of reason, and common sense.

Demosthenes the Greek statesman and orator of ancient Athens once said ‘As a vessel is known by the sound, whether it be cracked or not; so men are proved, by their speeches, whether they be wise or foolish’

Sincerely,

Modi Sankar