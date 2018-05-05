Less students sitting CSEC, more sitting CAPE

Come Monday students from across Guyana will begin their sitting of the 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations CAPE.

According to the Superintendent of Examinations within the Education Ministry, Sauda Kadir, 12,266 candidates have been registered to sit the CSEC examinations this year, which shows a decrease when compared to 12,684 candidates in 2017.

She added that this year, 923 candidates will be writing the CAPE examinations, which records an increase when compared 851 in 2017. This brings the total of 13,189 students writing the two examinations.

According to Kadir all systems have been put in place to ensure the smooth sitting of these examinations.

The CSEC subjects will commence with Visual Arts 2 (General), Music 2 (General), Electronic Document Preparation and Management 2 General, Chemistry 3/2 General and Textiles, Clothing and Fashion 2 Technical.

English A (Language) and Mathematics will be written on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The CAPE subjects to be written on Monday are English B (Literature) in English Unit 1 Paper 2, Physics Unit 1 Paper 2 and Integrated Mathematics Paper 2.

Just a month ago, students at the primary level were engaged in the two-day National Grade Six Assessment which will determine their place at a secondary school in Guyana.

They are currently awaiting results.