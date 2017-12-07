‘Large chunk’ of money allocated for sugar workers’ severance in 2018 Budget – Harmon

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon in defending the National 2018 Budget, today said the Ministers of Government and other Members of Parliament have gone to “granular” levels to outline the vision of the Coalition Government to move the country further along the development trajectory it has promised, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

The State Minister was responding directly to the Opposition’s claim that the budget lacks vision. “If you don’t have eyes to see, you can’t understand the vision of the Budget, 2018,” Minister Harmon said. He then cautioned the Opposition about this claim, noting that Guyanese are observing, listening and judging them by their words, DPI reported.

“Budget 2018 inspires confidence and reaffirms the vision the APNU+AFC has for this country,” Minister Harmon said.

As it relates to the laying off of sugar workers, the State Minister reiterated that this was taken into consideration by the Administration, hence a “large chunk” of money was allocated for severance.

Turning his attention to the green agenda, Minister Harmon deemed it as the enduring and sustainable trajectory that will ensure the economic, social and cultural development of the country.

Responding directly to Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, Minister Harmon acknowledged that some US$250M was garnered through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), however, he said the Coalition realised that it was “seriously limited.”

The LCDS, he noted, merely provided a foundation upon which this Government recognised it can build the “all-embracing” Green State Development Strategy.

According to DPI, Harmon made reference to a recent four-day visit by the President of Conservation International, where Guyana was lauded as a leader in the global fight against climate change. Minister questioned the Opposition’s failure to recognize the strides Guyana has made and continues to make in battling climate changes.

The State Minister told the House that “Guyana is in a good place” with regards to disaster preparedness and resilience. He assured that an efficient civil defence structure is in place, pointing to the allocated sums for enhancing physical infrastructure across the regions, DPI said.