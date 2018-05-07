Land of Canaan fatal accident: Unlicensed driver jailed for 4 years

The minibus driver who drove recklessly on April 13 2018, causing the deaths of 52-year-old Yvonne Mohan and Ramroop Persaud, was, on Monday jailed for the offences when he appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Ronald Balgobin, 24, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, admitted to driving minibus BWW 4542 on the day in question at a fast rate thereby causing the death of both of persons.

On his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Balgobin had denied the sole charge against him, that of causing the death of Mohan.

However, when he was slapped with the second charge, he admitted to them explaining what occurred on the day of the accident.

According to Balgobin, he was asked by a friend who he met on Facebook to drive her bus and even though unlicensed, he complied.

He added that he was only transporting one overload in the said bus. The defendant further revealed that the accident occurred when he was overtaking a truck behind a car that was overtaking as well.

However, the driver of the said car reportedly refused to give him space to return to the correct lane and as such he was forced to speed up in an attempt to overtake the car when he suffered a blow out.

He then lost control of the vehicle which toppled several times before coming to a stop. In the process, some of the passengers were reportedly thrown from the vehicle.

The now dead persons along with Balgobin and other injured passengers were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Mohan succumbed. Persaud succumbed to his injuries several days after the accident.

Balgobin then begged for mercy apologising to the Court for his carelessness.

Magistrate McLennan told him that he did not drive with due care and as such sentenced him to spend 4 years in prison each on both charges. However the two sentences will run concurrently.