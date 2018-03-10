Lack of transparency, openness in Lindo Creek CoI should be rectified- Opposition leader

Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday called for those responsible for overlooking the affairs of the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to take urgent steps to remedy the manner in which hearings are being held and the quality of the entire process.

Jagdeo was at the time raising concerns with the lack of transparency and openness surrounding the operations of the controversial Lindo Creek CoI.

He noted that it could very well result in stories being concocted and falsified to accomplish a particular political outcome.

“At least be a bit transparent so that we know it is not some concocted thing,” the Opposition Leader posited as he addressed media operatives. He went on to explain that he is at a loss as to what is really taking place at the CoI and during the in-camera hearings.

Moreover, Jagdeo maintained that he believes the decision to have a CoI into the Lindo Creek Massacre out of all the others that occurred prior to it, was “ill-advised from the very beginning.”

The CoI was also established to investigate and make findings of facts on all matters in relation to the killings of the eight miners in the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region in June 2008.

In February, Chairman of the Inquiry, retired Justice Donald Trotman informed journalists and special invitees that the Commission was forced to adjourn the hearing because of the lack of witnesses and prerequisites.

Since then, Commissioner Trotman and the Secretariat have been tight-lipped about both the numbers of witnesses that are expected to testify and the names of those who have already testified in camera. (Michael Younge)