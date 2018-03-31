Labourer stabbed to death in Kitty, police hunting suspect

Police say they are investigating an alleged murder committed on a 27-year-old labourer identified as Taj Andrew Jarvis, of Dowding Street, Kitty.

Based on information received, the murder occurred about 20:00hrs on Friday March 30, 2018 at Barr and Alexander Streets, Kitty, Georgetown when Jarvis and his friend were walking along Alexander street.

This publication was informed that the two men were confronted by the suspect, who reportedly demanded money from Jarvis. An argument subsequently ensued during which the suspect allegedly dealt a stab to Jarvis’ left side chest and chin.

He then fell to the ground and the suspect reportedly dealt him several kicks about his body and walked away south along the said street.

Jarvis was picked up by an ambulance that took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

The suspect, a 30-year-old resident of Shell Road Kitty is currently being sought by the police.