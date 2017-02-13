Labourer killed following hit and run accident

A labourer was added to the growing list of road fatalities after he was stuck down while walking along the Schoonard Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Saturday evening.

The dead man has been identified as Ricky Manikchand, 50, of Lot 456 Belle West, WBD. Based on reports received, Manikchand was walking along the roadway when he was struck down by a car, bearing registration plates PTT 7010, which was reportedly going at a fast pace.

At the time of the accident, the man was walking alone.

The labourer sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

The injured man was subsequently rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The publication was informed that the driver of the car was subsequently arrested and a breathalyser test was conducted; however, there was no trace of alcohol in his system. He later told Police that he drove away from the scene because he was scared. He remains in custody and charges are expected to be instituted shortly.

Manikchand’s body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The Police are continuing their investigations.