Labourer in Pamela Landing busted with ganja

Police have apprehended a 50-year-old labourer after he reportedly claimed ownership of two parcels of cannabis with a weight of 1,119 grams that were found in a haversack at a shop at Pamela Landing, Potaro River.

According to the Police, the labourer who is from E Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was left in charge of the shop at the time of his arrest.

A party of officers stationed at an interior location, acting on information received, went to a shop and conducted a search when they unearthed the prohibited substance.

The 50-year-old man has since been charged and is awaiting his court appearance on January 2, 2018, in Georgetown.