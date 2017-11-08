Labourer charged for stealing from GPHC

A labourer found himself before the court of Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday to face a charge of simple larceny.

According to the Prosecution’s case, Clive Bob, 41, of no known address, is accused of stealing on November 3, 2017, at New Market Street, Georgetown, a facing belonging to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) valued at $10,000.

Bob vehemently denied the allegation and claimed that on the day of the alleged incident he was near the vicinity of the hospital riding his bicycle when he was accosted by two men who took away his beloved bicycle and arrested him. He further contended that he was beaten by a security guard while in custody at the Hospital’s Police outpost and accused of an offence he had no knowledge of.

Even though Police Prosecutor Simone Payne did not pose an objection to bail, when the Magistrate inquired, Bob related that he has no one to post his bail as he asked to be released on self-bail.

The case was transferred to be heard by Magistrate Annette Singh in Court Eleven and the accused was placed on $5000 bail.