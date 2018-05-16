Labourer busted with unlicenced weapon jailed for 4 years

Rayfield Pickering, 33, a labourer of South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who last Sunday was arrested at Victoria Road, Plaisance ECD with an unlicenced .32 Revolver, along with two live rounds, a spent shell and an improvised pistol, appeared before Magistrate Alicia George on Tuesday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Pickering pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.

As it pertains to the improvised weapon, Police say they are compiling a case file for legal advice.