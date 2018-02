A labourer of La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD), was this afternoon crushed to death while working at a bond at Good Hope, ECD.

Dead is 28-year-old Doonauth Rampersaud.

Inews was reliably informed that Rampersaud was reportedly demolishing a concrete post with a sledge hammer when it collapsed on him.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.