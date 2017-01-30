La Penitence woman robbed – Police recover gun dropped by fleeing bandits

Police are investigating a robbery under arms committed on 25-year-old Komattie Kissoon, of Middle Road, La Penitence, which occurred about 02:00hrs this morning.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force, four male bandits carried out the attack, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They reportedly escaped with $4,500 in cash, one cell phone and a handbag containing documents.

The police said investigations disclosed that the victim was in the lower flat of the house, resting on a chair, when she was confronted by the men who held her at gunpoint and demanded cash and valuables and she handed over the items aforementioned, after which they fled and she made an alarm.