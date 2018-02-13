La Penitence man gets 2 years jail for wounding

A Middle Road, La Penitence man who attacked and wounded another at the Stabroek Market area in November of 2017 was today jailed for two years.

Shawn Griffith,50, of Lot 137 Middle Road had the sentence handed down to him by Magistrate Annette Singh.

The charge read to him in November alleged that he wounded Kenton Vallet.

Griffith was jointly charged for the offence with his son who was visiting from the United States.

However after offering the Virtual Complainant (VC) compensation of $10,000, which Vallet accepted, the matter was dismissed against Griffith’s son.

Griffith however, had originally denied the allegation and was granted $30,000 bail.

He had been on trial since.