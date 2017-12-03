Kwakwani resident arrested with 1654 grams cannabis

A Kwakwani, Berbice resident was intercepted by ranks at Itaballi, Cuyuni on Saturday with a large quantity of cannabis.

According to a police statement, the 33-year-old was arrested at around 15:00hrs as he was attempting to pass through the Itabali Police Checkpoint.

A search was reportedly carried out on the vehicle in which he was traversing when the 1,654 grams of cannabis was discovered.

As such the man was taken into Police custody and is expected to be charged shortly.

Additionally, Police ranks conducting a routine stop and search operation on the Fort Wellington Public Road, Berbice found some two and a half kilograms of cannabis concealed in the compartment section of a hire car that they stopped and searched.

The discovery was made at around 20:20hrs and five persons inclusive of a female were taken into custody.

They are said to be cooperating with Police as ranks continue their investigations.