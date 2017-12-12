Kuru Kururu miner in custody for murder of boat captain

David Gaskin, 37, of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway was taken into Police custody on Monday over allegations that he murdered Owen John, a boat captain of San Martin, Venezuela following an altercation between the two at Eteringbang Landing.

This publication understands that the men were reportedly imbibing at Maria Da Silva’s shop when the two started arguing over money.

Police disclosed that from preliminary investigations, Gaskin, a miner, asked John to borrow money but, the boat captain refused.

After John refused, Gaskin allegedly dealt him one punch to his nose which caused the boat captain to fall to the ground. It was stated that the suspect then dealt John several kicks to his head and body during which he became motionless.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene, the boat captain’s body was lying on the ground with blood oozing from the nostrils.

This publication understands that the man’s body was awaiting transportation to Georgetown where a post-mortem examination will be performed.