Kuru Kururu benefits from free dental programme spearheaded by GTT

The village of Kuru Kururu, along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, has been the first of many communities to benefit from a medical outreach dental programme spearheaded by telephone giant GTT.

Villagers braved the mid-morning heat on Sunday at the Kuru Kururu Primary School Annex to benefit from free dental care that was offered by GTT, in collaboration with the Smile Guyana Dental Services, ANSA McAL, and the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central – the latter of which donated a bus in which several dentists provided the service.

GTT’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Allison Parker highlighted that Sunday’s programme formed part of the phone company’s corporate social responsibility, and according to her, GTT has been leading others in this regard.

“We have teamed up with Dr Theodore from Smile Guyana – aligning with her was quite easy… We are doing extractions, fillings, cleaning, everything dental for the community. It’s free of charge, and we want to thank all those persons who partnered with us…Colgate, ANSA McAL, Dr Theodore, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central, and of course GTT, the main driver behind this dental outreach,” Parker observed.

She added that the initiative will continue in the future. “This is something we plan to do going forward. This (Kuru Kururu) is the first community. This ties in with the million-dollar promotion. We initially said 50 children, but the children and their parents came, so we are not going to turn anybody back,” she added.

Speaking on why the village was selected, Parker said the village, which has over 6000 residents, is diverse and is situated just outside of Georgetown.

She also reminded the public that the GTT final draw for the Million-Dollar Smile promotion is December 18, where 4 million-dollar winners would be chosen.