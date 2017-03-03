‘Known character’ wanted for murder of Top Cop’s brother

As investigations continue into the stabbing death of the brother of Police Commissioner Seeall Persaud, a suspect has been identified as a known character to the police.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told the Guyana Times that the suspect had previously been charged and placed before the courts, and he noted that all efforts are being made to apprehend him. He explained that based on information gathered, the suspect and his accomplice are being sought.

Haymant Persaud, 51, of Affiance, Essequibo Coast, was stabbed to death on February 19 in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market Area. At the time of his death, the man’s identity was unknown. It was only after the Police had issued a notice on Sunday last, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body, that Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud realised that the dead man was his younger brother. The Top Cop then positively identified the body at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.

Based on reports received, a woman suspected to be involved in the stabbing death of Persaud had been arrested, but was released, since at that time the Police did not know the identity of the man.

It is believed that the younger Persaud, who had apparently returned from the interior, was sporting in the vicinity of Stabroek Market and was spending money lavishly. The female suspect, who was close by, joined in the drinking spree, after which Persaud was reportedly lured to the washroom area at Stabroek Square, where he was attacked by two men, who attempted to relieve him of his money and other valuables. The now dead man reportedly put up a fight, but was stabbed by one of the men, who brandished a knife.

Several people in the area reportedly witnessed the stabbing incident, and believed the female suspect had set up the robbery.

Further, this publication was told that after the stabbing, public-spirited citizens ran to the Guyana Fire Service for assistance in taking the injured man to the hospital, but the ranks on duty at the time refused to give assistance. The ranks reportedly went to the scene, and after realising that Persaud was dead, they left the scene. The ambulance service was then contacted, and the man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead on arrival.