knife-wielding bicycle bandits rob GDF soldier

…unemployed suspect currently in Police custody

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier was in the wee hours of this morning robbed of his cellphone by two knife-wielding bandits while he was in the company of another.

According to the police, their investigations revealed that about 02:00hrs this morning the victim who resides at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, was in the company of another member, walking along High and D’Urban Streets, when the suspects, armed with knives, pounced and relieved the victim of his phone, valued at $22,000.

At this point the victim and his colleague reportedly fled from the perpetrators without the other being robbed.

Whilst fleeing, they managed to stop a passing police patrol, reported the matter and one of the suspects, who was positively identified, was arrested.

According to the police, the suspect, who is assisting with the investigation, is a 20-year-old unemployed man of Norton Street, Lodge.