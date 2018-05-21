Kitty resident remanded over alleged cannabis possession

A Kitty resident who was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis was on Monday remanded to prison after he was charged with the offence.

Forty-five-year-old, Paul Smith of Lot 108 Thomas Street, Kitty appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the allegation against him.

City Magistrate Judy Latchman read the charge to Smith which alleged that, he, on May 18 2018 at Kitty, had in his possession 4.934 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

However, Attorney for the defendant, George Thomas made a bail application claiming that the drugs was found in the defendant’s neighbour’s yard.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore however refuted these claims and revealed that his facts show that the illegal substance was discovered in the bottom flat of a house where Smith occupies.

He revealed that ranks acted on information and contacted Smith requesting to search the two-storey house. It was then that the cannabis was discovered and the defendant was arrested and later charged.

He was remanded to prison to return on June 11 2018.