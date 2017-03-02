Kitty businessman charged with fraud

A Kitty, Georgetown businessman was slapped with three counts of fraudulent conversion on Wednesday and appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Nyron Maraj denied the charges which alleged that on August 15, 2016, he was entrusted with $130,000 by the Virtual Complainant (VC), Rory Forde, to spray a Ducati super bike. However, the defendant allegedly converted the money to his own use and benefit.

In addition, the defendant was entrusted on a later occasion – between February 2 and February 15, 2017 – with $270,000 to purchase riding gear, which he again converted to his own use.

The third charge read that Maraj fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit, some $7,086,450 which was entrusted to him on February 6, 2017, by the VC, for the purpose of purchasing one Toyota Tacoma truck.

The prosecution’s case contends that the defendant is a body shop owner who is residing in De Abreu Street, Newtown, Kitty. The court was told that the parties are known to each other for a number of years, and the VC had unsuccessfully attempted to contact the defendant via telephone after entrusting him with the cash. As such, a Police report was made.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones stated the prosecution’s file is incomplete as there are a few documents outstanding. Following a bail application by defence Attorney Everton Singh Lammy, Maraj was release on $100,000 bail. The case will continue on March 15.