Kids and Joy foundation reaches out to Region 2 residents

Scores of children and the elderly living within the Good Hope, Pomona communities in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) were the beneficiaries of food supplies, toys and school supplies compliments of the Kids and Joy foundation. Over 185 persons benefited from the Pomona venture.
Founder of the foundation, Diane Shaw explained that the entity has provided items for persons in unfortunate situations. Shaw said this most recent venture was a collaborative effort between Food For the Poor Inc and corporate citizens.
She said donations came from commercial banks and public spirited citizens. Elders received blankets and food items, while the children were gifted toys and school supplies including books and stationery.
Shaw added that last Christmas, the foundation reached out to children from various Amerindian communities.
The Foundation partnered with Pomona Women and Youth Organisation to make the humanitarian project possible and according to Chairman of that group, Ronald Ragoobeer, the objective of their organisation is to reach out to the less fortunate in the communities. He said the non-profit organisation was happy to partner with the Foundation in bringing the project to Pomona. In the past, the Pomona Women’s Group hosted several substance abuse and HIV awareness programmes.
One pensioner, Dillha Ragubir, expressed her gratitude towards the foundation for their generous gesture.