Kamuni Creek man pleads guilty to manslaughter

…in stabbing death of cousin-in-law

A Santa Mission, Kamuni Creek resident is expected to return to court on October 26, 2017, to hear his sentence after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his cousin-in-law on February 22, 2016.

Trudy Samuels also known as “Jad” and “Jadi” admitted to fatally stabbing his in-law, Joseph Jaundoo when he appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court on Thursday morning.

As such, Justice Reynolds has ordered Samuel’s probation report, which he will review before sentencing the accused.

According to the Prosecution’s case, the murder was instigated following a drunken altercation which began at a “wake house” in Santa Mission, and continued at Jaundoo’s home where an inebriated Samuels committed the gruesome act.

The deceased’s wife, Nikita Juandoo had reported that her cousin armed himself with a knife, and ran up the stairs to her home. The accused then began to assault the now dead man, leading to him being stabbed several times about his body.