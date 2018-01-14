Joint Services rank admits to gunpoint robbery

Diligent investigative work by ‘A’ Division policemen on Saturday resulted in the arrest of two motorcycle bandits who robbed a Kitty woman of cash and items valued at $5.5 million dollars.

The armed robbery took place on January 11th, 2017.

Around 11.30 last on Saturday, the police say that acting on information they went to the home of one of the suspects who resides at Middle Road, La Penitence. He was not at home but a 67- year-old old female relative was and a search revealed an unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle.

The female was taken in custody and based on further information obtained, the La Penitence suspect who was identified to be an active member of the Joint Services, was located and handed over to the police by his superiors.

The man has admitted to the commission of the crime of being interrogated by police ranks and also named an accomplice who has been taken into custody.

Investigations are continuing.