Joiner accused of gold chain theft remanded

Peter Waldron, 28, was on Monday remanded to prison after he allegedly stole a gold chain worth approximately $71,000.

The joiner and father of one who resides at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown magistrates’ Courts before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The charge against him alleged that he on May 8, 2018 at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, stole the chain from Deon Persaud.

The man denied that he was even on the streets when the offence was committed, stating that he was at home.

He told the Court that he was taken out of his home by ranks and was not even placed in an identification parade before the charge was placed on him.

However, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the Court that the Virtual Complainant (VC) was standing on the roadway awaiting transportation on the day in question when Waldron reportedly attacked him and removed the gold chain from his neck before escaping.

Moore objected to bail based on the prevalence of the offence. As such, bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to prison.

He is expected to make his second Court appearance on June 11, 2018.