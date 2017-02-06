Johnson’s call to torch Sanata complex “tantamount to terrorism” – PSC

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) said it has noted with concern the relative inaction of the Government of Guyana and the slow pace of the Guyana Police Force in the matter of the call to action by Mr. Ruel Johnson, Guyana’s Cultural Policy Advisor, on his Facebook page for the torching of the Queen’s Atlantic Investment complex.

The PSC, in a statement, said it views such a call as tantamount to terrorism on a private business and Mr. Johnson, who holds the post of a senior government functionary cannot hide under a veil of the figurative and must be held responsible.

“When such calls are made by a Government official to over eight thousand followers they must surely be viewed with severity especially based on Mr. Johnson’s previous tirades and bullying that is a norm on his social media pages,” the PSC stated.

“Mr. Johnson has a duty to the nation to protect and promote our cultural diversity. He has proven from time and again from several pronouncements that he is unfit to hold responsibility for such a crucial and delicate element of social cohesion,” the PSC said in a strongly worded statement.

The Private Sector Commission said it has “no confidence in Mr. Johnson” and calls on the Minister of Education and the Government of Guyana to remove such a divisive individual from the serious role of cultural policy advisor. The PSC also expects the police to treat this matter with the urgency it needs and brief the public on their conclusion as soon as is practical.

Johnson, who is an A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) Government advisor on Cultural Policy was last week quoted on his Facebook page inciting arson against Queen’s Atlantic Investment Incorporation (QAII) located at the Sanata Complex, among other disparaging remarks.

Guyana Times, The Evening News, Radio Guyana Inc. among other businesses, are all housed at the QAII, Industrial Site location. Businesses that cater to the needs of the diverse Guyanese demographic, in addition to contributing substantially to the economic growth and prosperity of the Guyana.

However, Government’s advisor Johnson whose responsibility it is to provide sound, technical and grounded advice and suggestions within the realm of Education, has openly called for the Guyanese to use violence and “go break down all the parking meters and then proceed to torch the Sanata complex.”