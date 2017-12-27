Jeweller robbed of gold chain by armed bandits

A jeweller of Independence Boulevard, Georgetown was in the wee hours of this morning (Wednesday) accosted by armed bandits and robbed of his gold chain, valued approximately $500,000.

According to reports reaching this publication, Dandkumar Jeeboo, 34, of Independence Boulevard, was at a family’s house celebrating a wedding, not far from his home, when he was attacked at around 01:00hrs by two armed men.

One of the men reportedly pointed a handgun at him and relieved him of the gold chain from around his neck.

The two bandits then attempted to remove his gold band but were unsuccessful as Jeeboo reportedly put up a fight.

After their failed attempt, the bandits reportedly escaped in the northern direction of Independence Boulevard.

The matter was reported and the police are said to be investigating.