Jamaican national appointed new GPL CEO

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has announced that a Jamaican national, Albert Gordon is the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A move that the company said was done to modernize, expand and improve electricity supply in Guyana.

Gordon’s appointment takes effect on February 1, 2018.

According to GPL, he “has over thirty (30) years experience in planning, development and operation of electric, water and sewerage utilities. His experience began and developed at Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), Jamaica’s sole electricity provider. At JPS his work included generation and transmission system planning, economic and financial analysis of projects and development of Public Private Partnerships.”

Additionally, the company outlined that “his work included assisting in the development of the energy policy and strategy for private sector participation in the power sector and negotiation of Build, Own and Operate (BOO) contracts in the electricity sector in Jamaica.”

Following his eleven (11) years of service at JPS, Gordon was appointed to the National Water Commission (NWC), Jamaica’s water and sewerage utility as the Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Planning, Vice President, Project Administration and later as President of NWC.

Following the completion of his contractual obligations with the NWC, he joined the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) serving as Director General.

GPL posited that “under his tenure, OUR improved its efficiencies and quality practices, and attained ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS). At the OUR, Mr. Gordon led the development of over 80 MW of renewable energy; 20 MW from solar and over 60 MW from wind, on a BOO basis. Additionally, under his tenure OUR successfully procured an additional 37 MW solar photovoltaic plant on a BOO basis.”

Gordon holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of West Indies, Mona, Jamaica, a Bachelors of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of West Indies, St. Augustine, Trinidad and a Certificate in Energy Planning and Policy from the University of Pennsylvania.

His specialized training includes Power Generation System Planning, Energy System Modeling and Utility Tariff Setting.

According to GPL, Gordon’s “theoretical and practical knowledge of Utilities will be of great value to GPL and Guyana.”