Jamaican jailed for threatening U.S. immigration judge

A Jamaican man who threatened to “bash the head” of an immigration judge in the United States will spend the next three years in federal prison.

Delroy Anthony McLean, 42, was slapped with the prison term on Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, he was at a hearing at the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia, where he was awaiting deportation, when he made the threat towards the judge.

But he did not stop there, according to an Associated Press report. McLean also threatened the judge’s husband and repeated his comments outside the courtroom.

He is expected to be deported to his homeland at the end of his sentence. (Caribbean360.com)