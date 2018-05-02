Jamaican guilty of passport fraud gets 8 months jail

…to be deported after serving time

A Jamaican was on Wednesday jailed for eight months and ordered deported after he pleaded guilty to committing passport fraud last month at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Ricardo Brown, 36, admitted to uttering to Kevin Grant, an Immigration Officer, on April 23, 2018 a forged Guyana passport purporting that it was issued by the Central Immigration and Passport Office knowing same to be false.

According to Police Prosecutor Gordan Mansfield, Brown boarded a COPA Airlines flight and handed over the passport with the name Jermaine Samuels.

However, when put through the border management system, it was shown that the passport belonged to an Ashana King and was reported stolen. Further examination showed that the said passport was tampered with.

As such, Brown was arrested and charged with the offence.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan fined the defendant $100,000 along with 8 months imprisonment.

After serving his time he will also to be escorted to the nearest airport where he will be deported.