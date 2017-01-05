Jamaica: Moravian minister charged with having sex with a minor granted J$800,000 bail

The Moravian minister of religion charged with having sex with a minor has been granted bail in the sum of J$800,000.

Rupert Clarke, 64, was granted bail when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish court this morning.

He must have one or two sureties and is to return to court on February 13. The bearded pastor who has been jailed since last week Wednesday arrived at court yesterday morning dressed in a black and red plaid shirt and a pair of black pants.

He was not in handcuffs.

He was supported by members of his family as well as members of the St Elizabeth Ministers fraternal who remained in the precincts of the court awaiting the outcome.

The police report that about 9 o’clock on the night of December 28, a team was on patrol in a community near Santa Cruz when they observed a parked car that aroused their suspicion. They went to investigate and reportedly found the pastor in a compromising position with a 15-year-old child.

He was immediately taken into police custody and was charged yesterday. (Jamaica Gleaner)