Jamaica among 8 nations to compete in inaugural Athletics World Cup

(AFP) — London will host a new World Cup this summer featuring eight top nations including the United States and Jamaica, British Athletics announced on Monday.

Britain, the United States, Poland, China, Germany, France, Jamaica and South Africa will compete at the London Stadium on July 14-15.

The tournament follows last year’s world athletics championships in the British capital, which hosted the Olympics in 2012.

“This is one of the exciting innovative events we are seeing in our sport and our thanks go to British Athletics and the mayor of London for creating it and hosting it,” said Sebastian Coe, president of athletics’ world governing body the IAAF.

“We have eight lanes, eight top nations, eight teams and a host of world-class athletes lining up in each event to win the trophy and prize pot. This will be a fast-paced and exhilarating experience for athletes and fans.”