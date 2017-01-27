Jagdeo urges Govt to respect commitments made by previous administration with GTU

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, earlier today, called on the Government to respect previous commitments made by the former Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Administration with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) under the Five-Year Multi-Year Agreement.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Bharrat Jagdeo, calls on the government to respect previous commitments made by the former PPP/C government with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) under the Five Year Multi-Year Agreement.

The Parliamentary Opposition supports the leadership of GTU in its demand for a confirmation of an urgent meeting between the Union and the government.

Furthermore, it calls for an urgent resolution to the teachers’ demands, including respect for the specific agreements concluded under the now expired multi-year agreement, including the duty-free concessions and treatment of the Whitley Council leave.

The urgency of these issues cannot be over-emphasized. The delinquency of the government with regards to these important issues affecting the teachers of this country is unacceptable.