Jagdeo to Govt: Implement every measure necessary to bring flood relief

Reports from an initial ‘on the ground’ assessment on the effects of heavy rainfall that occurred over the past 12 hours have been made available to Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

There has been flooding in residential and agricultural areas of Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, while the forecast for the reminder of today indicates that there will be cloudy to overcast skies and further intermittent rainfall along the coastal regions.

The Opposition Leader has expressed concern over the widespread flooding in Georgetown, with many homes and businesses severely affected in South Georgetown, Cummingsburg, Alberttown, Bel Air, Newtown Kitty, Regent Street, Main Street and Turkeyen.

Coastal villages areas such as Lima, sections of Heneritta and Hampton Court, Capoey, Land of Plenty in Region 2; Canals Polder, Region 3; and residential and agricultural areas of Anns Grove/Two Friends, Cane Grove, Good Hope, Mon Repos, Lusignan, Foulis within Region 4 are also affected with flood waters.

In Region 5, several communities are severely affected and some farmers in the Region have reported damage to cash crops and livestock. The affected areas include: Blairmont; Rosignal NDC; Bel Air & Woodlands Farm NDC; Number7 Back Street; Bath Woodley Park NDC; Bush Lot NDC; Number 28 and Number 29 Villages; Hopetown, Seafield/Tempie NDC; and Profit/ Rising Sun NDC.

In Region 6, New Amsterdam Town; Number 52 to 74 residential villages; Rose Hall ( residential area); and several villages along Central Corentyne are affected.

The Opposition Leader has since spoken to the Chairpersons of Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9 about the flood situation.

And he is calling on the Government of Guyana to implement every measure necessary, to bring immediate relief to those affected, by ensuring that steps are taken to minimize damages and losses to property, livestock and agricultural crops.

He is also urging the Government to pay special attention to the rising water levels in the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC), which is reported to be above 57 GD level, as well as the Boerasirie Conservancy. He has said that the Mahaica and Mahaicony Creeks, Pomeroon River and other inland areas, should also receive attention, since backwater flows can result in downstream flooding, which is the predominant trend in riverain areas.

The Opposition Leader noted that the defective sluices and silted outfall channels in drainage polders such as Capoey, Coizer, Three Friends, Letter Kenny and Borlam must be urgently addressed and operationalized, as well as those on the East Coast of Demerara, Georgetown and other areas, as necessary.

Today, the Opposition Leader met with several business persons and residents in the Capital, who are affected by today’s flooding. See photos below: